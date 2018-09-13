Cory Booker slapped with ethics complaint over ‘Spartacus’ moment

A legal watchdog asked the Senate ethics committee Wednesday to open an investigation into Sen. Cory Booker after he released confidential documents during Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing last week.

Judicial Watch, the conservative watchdog, said Mr. Booker’s release violates Senate rules against disclosing “secret or confidential business or proceedings.”

“Senator Booker, in an absurd invocation of ‘Spartacus,’ explicitly invited his expulsion from the Senate in his egregious violation of the rules and contempt for the rule of law and the Constitution,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. “Will the Senate assert the rule of law in the Booker case or allow mob rule to be the new standard?”

Mr. Booker claimed to be “Spartacus” last week as he released the documents, which had been turned over from President George W. Bush’s presidential library to the Senate Judiciary Committee on condition they be limited to senators’ eyes. – READ MORE

Hot on the heels of his dazzling turn as “Spartacus,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has dispatched key staffers to Iowa, apparently as part of an early effort to cement a 2020 Presidential operation there.

“The New Jersey Democrat placed four aides on the ground in the influential first caucus state to help elect local Democratic candidates,” the New York post reported Monday.

Those staffers aren’t just there to help Iowa Democrats compete for state-level offices; they’re there to get a lay of the land. Working on campaigns for Iowa’s state legislature will help potential Booker 2020 staff understand the Iowa political landscape, get a feel for local preferences, and establish bonds with in-state Democratic organizations — relationships that will be key to winning the 2020 Iowa Caucuses. – READ MORE