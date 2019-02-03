Cory Booker Dodges Question on Eliminating Private Health Insurance

Newly Announced 2020 Presidential Candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-nj) Dodged Questions Friday Over Repealing Private Health Insurance On Siriusxm’s Joe Madison Show.

Booker announced his candidacy on early Friday morning, joining Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) as Democrat presidential candidates.

Joe Madison opened the interview by mentioning that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), during a CNN town hall, proposed eliminating private health insurance through her Medicare for All proposal. She since faced significant backlash and walked back her call to eliminate private health insurance.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-NJ) also recently dodged the question over whether her Medicare for All plan would eliminate all Americans’ health insurance plans.

Madison asked Booker if he would also propose eliminating private health insurance.

Booker dodged the question, saying, “You know, I try to get people because remember, we have a common pain in this country because we lost that sense of common purpose.” – READ MORE