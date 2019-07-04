Cory Booker crosses into Mexico to escort asylum seekers to US

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., ventured into Mexico on Wednesday to help escort five female asylum seekers to the United States, his campaign said.

The 2020 presidential hopeful crossed the El Paso, Texas, port of entry into Ciudad Juarez with immigrant rights attorneys and advocates to get five women fleeing domestic violence admitted into the U.S. after they had been sent back to Mexico.

“These women had really horrific stories,” Booker told reporters in El Paso. “They are survivors of sexual violence, attacks. They are being preyed upon. They have legitimate fears. This policy that we have, what it’s doing is pushing people who are already vulnerable back into a dangerous situation.”

Today I crossed the US-Mexico border in El Paso with @fams2gether and @LasAmericasIAC to help five women present themselves for asylum. These are my observations. Please don't look away. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 3, 2019

Booker described his visit in a series of tweets, saying the women had been abused and lived in squalid conditions with inadequate food, water and medical attention while detained in the U.S.


