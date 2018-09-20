Cory Booker Claims It ‘Would Be Irresponsible’ of Him to Not Think About Running for President

In a recently published profile piece for New York Magazine, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) explained how he thinks about running for president.

“Of course the presidency will be something I consider. It would be irresponsible not to,” he told interviewer Jonathan Van Meter.

Because of his popularity and similarities to former President Barack Obama, Booker has been busy campaigning for Democratic candidates for the upcoming midterms.

“My spirits are up, but I just campaigned for nearly every candidate in Nevada: secretary of State; guy for AG; guy running for governor; uh, Jacky Rosen, who will hopefully be my colleague; some assembly and legislative leaders,” he explained. “Then flew to Seattle, landed, headlined an event there, and then got right on a plane at 6 a.m. and came back.” – READ MORE