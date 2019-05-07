Cory Booker Appears To Want Americans ‘Thrown In Jail’ If They Don’t Give Away Their Guns (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) seems to be struggling to get much traction for his 2020 presidential bid. According to prediction market website PredictIt.org, Booker is currently the eighth most likely Democrat to win the presidential nomination. And in one recent Democratic presidential primary poll that shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a massive 32% lead over socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Booker barely registers with merely 3% support.

In other words, Booker needs a spark — perhaps a spark to energize the increasingly hard-left Democratic Party activist base. In a CNN appearance on Monday, Booker may have tried to generate that spark by offering a (tyrannical and anti-constitutional) paean to the vehemently anti-Second Amendment partisans of the Democratic Party base.

Mikhael Smits of The Washington Free Beacon tweeted Booker’s underlying CNN clip and noted: “Cory Booker won’t say whether he’ll jail Americans who refuse to surrender firearms they lawfully purchased if he’s president.”

Cory Booker won't say whether he'll jail Americans who refuse to surrender firearms they lawfully purchased if he's president: pic.twitter.com/DTGDDLp2ud — Mikhael Smits (@mikhaelsmits) May 6, 2019

As Smits elaborated, CNN anchor Poppy Harlow pressed Booker on whether he agreed with the proposals of his fellow 2020 presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), an anti-gun stalwart, who supports “buy-back programs, where Americans who currently have guns could sell them, essentially, to the government.” As Harlow noted, Swalwell then proposes that if the gun owners “don’t within a certain period of time, they would be prosecuted, thrown in jail.” – READ MORE