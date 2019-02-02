Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced Friday that is he is officially launching a campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Amid speculation of Booker’s presidential aspirations, the New Jersey senator revealed in December he would make a decision on whether or not to launch a 2020 presidential run over the holiday season.

“I will consider running for president. That’s something that I will do,” Booker said at the time. “There’s people in New Jersey who are talking to me about it, across the country that are talking to me about it, so I will consider that.”

Booker has already begun speaking to voters from around the country. During the midterm election season, he traveled to nearly half of the 50 states while stumping for more than 40 other Democrats, according to his staffers.

The former Newark mayor has also made multiple trips to Iowa, the first state to hold caucuses, touting his familial roots, reported CNN.

“This country has enough hate, enough bigotry, enough anti-Semitism,” Booker said in December. “What we need now is courageous actors who call to the conscience of our country a higher moral imagination, who call for a revival of civic grace.”

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation into law in November allowing Booker to re-run for his U.S. Senate seat when his term expires in 2020 while at the same time seek the presidency.

