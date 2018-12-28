Corsi: Mueller team ‘harassing’ my family with ‘surveillance vans’ (VIDEO)

.@jerome_corsi on the FBI allegedly surveilling his family: “I’ve got evidence that the FBI and Mueller’s team are now harassing my family. They’re doing door knocks on my stepson, they’re parking surveillance vans with two agents… Harassing my family is beyond bounds.” pic.twitter.com/7GBF1oN446 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 27, 2018

Conservative author Jerome Corsi on Wednesday said that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is “harassing” his family as part of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016.

In an appearance on Fox Busines Network, Corsi alleged that the FBI is knocking on his stepson’s door and using surveillance vans to follow his family.

“I’ve got evidence that the FBI and Mueller’s team are now harassing my family,” Corsi said on the network’s primetime show “Trish Regan Primetime.”

“They’re doing door knocks on my stepson, they’re parking surveillance vans with two agents in it outside the places where various members of my family work. My children have done nothing wrong. My wife — I’ve been married to for 27 years. And now, what are they going to try to make them criminals? Harassing my family is beyond bounds and I won’t stand for it.” Corsi added.- READ MORE