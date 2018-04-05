Corrupt Justice Department misses deadline to hand over FBI documents on FISA, Clinton Foundation

The Justice Department failed to meet an initial deadline to give the House Judiciary Committee 1.2 million documents related to the charging decisions in the Hillary Clinton email investigation, possible abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility’s recommendation to fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

A Republican Judiciary Committee aide told Fox News late Thursday that the Justice Department had “not yet” complied with the March 22 subpoena issued by committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va. The aide added that the committee was “working with officials at DOJ to take immediate steps to comply with the subpoena and produce documents to the Committee.”

A Justice Department official confirmed to Fox News that the department was “in ongoing communication with Chairman Goodlatte.”

Goodlatte had previously requested documents related to the Clinton email investigation and noted last month that only a “fraction” of those documents had been produced, with “no documents” provided related to the request on potential FISA abuses.

