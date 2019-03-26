‘Corrupt And FAKE’: Trump Blasts Media Over Russian Collusion Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump slammed the media Tuesday morning for propagating the Russian collusion conspiracy theory for two years during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The Mainstream Media is under fire and being scorned all over the World as being corrupt and FAKE. For two years they pushed the Russian Collusion Delusion when they always knew there was No Collusion. They truly are the Enemy of the People and the Real Opposition Party!” Trump tweeted.

Mueller presented his report to Attorney General William Barr Friday, and Barr reviewed the report and summarized it in a letter to Congress Sunday. Mueller’s team of investigators issued nearly 2,800 subpoenas and interviewed 500 witnesses over roughly two years and found no evidence “that any U.S. person or Trump campaign official or associate” conspired or “knowingly coordinated” with Russian agents.

Throughout Mueller’s investigation, network news hosts pushed the Russian collusion conspiracy theory. Numerous outlets such as BuzzFeed, CNN, ABC News, Bloomberg and McClatchy published stories seemingly supporting the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russian agents only to have those stories disproved later by new information or contradicted directly by primary witnesses.

In one case, Mueller directly contradicted a report published by BuzzFeed that Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.

