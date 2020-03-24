Coronavirus Victim, 52, Said Good-Bye To Family, Prepared to Die; Says Hydroxychloroquine Saved His Life

A 52-year-old man who contracted the coronavirus and said he spent days in the ICU unable to breathe said good-bye to his wife and children on Friday night as he prepared to die. Then a friend sent Rio Giardinieri news of the drug hydroxychloroquine working on coronavirus patients, prompting Giardinieri to contact an infectious disease doctor who warned him it was still incompletely tested, but acceded to his request and prescribed it for him.

According to Giardinieri, the next morning he felt normal.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, has warned about assuming anything about hydroxychloroquine just yet, saying, “Many things you hear out there are what I call anecdotal reports. They may be true, but they’re anecdotal… If you really want to definitively know if something works, you have to do the kind of trial that you get the good information with.”

As Fox 10 Phoenix reports, Giardinieri is the “vice-president of a company that manufactures cooking equipment at high-end restaurants in LA and around the world.” Giardinieri told the station he had a fever for five days, terrible back pain, headache, cough, and tiredness, and was sleeping roughly 15 hours a day instead of his usual five hours.

Giardinieri said his doctors did not want to see him; he said he traveled to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where he nearly passed out before he was diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus. He stated he spent a week in the ICU where he still had trouble breathing. – READ MORE

