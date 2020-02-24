Coronavirus-Themed College Party Being Investigated For Racism

A group of college students who threw an off-campus coronavirus-themed party are now being investigated by their university for violating the school’s student code of conduct regarding racism.

The students, who attend the State University of New York at Albany, reportedly held a simple party, video of which was posted to the Barstool Albany Instagram account. The post has since been deleted. The video allegedly showed a bucket of Corona beers in ice and someone wearing a surgical mask. The caption for the video read, “Corona virus isn’t gonna stop anyone from partying.”

That was apparently enough to offend the Asian American Alliance, a student organization at the university, who called the party insensitive and racist, ABC7 reported. The Alliance posted a statement on its own Instagram account claiming the coronavirus “has led to not only mass stereotyping of Asian people, but also hundreds of deaths across the world.” The Alliance requested the university take several actions to address the alleged grievances:

The Dean of Student Office shall investigate this illegal student group and related UAlbany students, requiring them to delete this video and to apologize on their Instagram homepage

The Office of President shall inform all UAlbany students to stop racism and disrespectful slogans in any situation, especially coronavirus hate crime against Asian students and scholars based on groundless suspicion of virus hosts. Your precaution will be essential to prevent this crime from reoccurring in New York state.

International Student and Scholar Office and Student Health Services shall take necessary actions to protect Asian students’ and scholars’ physical health and mental health. – READ MORE

