Coronavirus spike forces Miami to close beaches for July 4 weekend

Beaches in Miami-Dade County will close for the July Fourth weekend– less than a month after reopening– and gatherings of 50 or more will be prohibited due to recent surges in coronavirus cases.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will sign an emergency order to close beaches starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7, his office announced Friday.

After consulting with our County’s public health experts, I will be signing an emergency order on Saturday to close all beaches in Miami-Dade County starting Friday, July 3, and ending Tuesday, July 7. More info: https://t.co/oSgkrB8CrS pic.twitter.com/CydnVmljz5 — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) June 27, 2020

Gimenez said the move was necessary and “prudent” and reiterated that masks are required inside businesses and outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Violaters could face a second-degree criminal penalty of up to $500 and 180 days in jail, the county mayor said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --