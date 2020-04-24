Coronavirus Philadelphia: Schools Likely To Wear Masks Once In-Person Classes Resume, Superintendent Says

Whenever children are allowed to return to schools, they will almost certainly need to wear masks, Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said Thursday.

Referring to the color-coded system Gov. Tom Wolf introduced this week for reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hite, in a call with reporters, said the directions were clear.

“In the governor’s plan, it had the wearing of masks into the late fall,” said Hite. “We are planning as if … we would need masks for young people to show up for school.”

Pennsylvania officials have ordered in-person classes canceled for the remainder of the school year, and it’s not yet clear whether students who qualify will be able to attend in-person summer school or even whether school doors will open in the fall. – READ MORE

