Coronavirus pandemic likely ‘could have been prevented’ if China, WHO acted differently, report says

The coronavirus pandemic likely “could have been prevented” if the Chinese government acted more transparently and the World Health Organization wasn’t “complicit in the spread and normalization” of their propaganda during the outbreak’s early days, an audit from the House Foreign Affairs Committee reportedly says.

The 96-page document authored by Republicans in the committee — which the New York Post says it exclusively obtained Monday before its planned release — also reportedly calls for the resignation of WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom over his “detrimental impact on the COVID-19 response.”

“It is beyond doubt that the Chinese Communist Party actively engaged in a cover-up designed to obfuscate data, hide relevant public health information, and suppress doctors and journalists who attempted to warn the world,” it said, according to the New York Post.

“Research shows the CCP could have reduced the number of cases in China by up to 95 percent had it fulfilled its obligations under international law and responded to the outbreak in a manner consistent with best practices,” it added, while also saying “it is highly likely the ongoing pandemic could have been prevented.”

The report says on Jan. 1, Chinese officials ordered that the Wuhan wet market where the virus is believed to have come from “be closed and sanitized, destroying forensic evidence that may have provided insight into the origins of the outbreak,” according to the New York Post.

The following day, scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology discovered that the coronavirus was highly contagious but didn’t immediately alert the WHO, it reportedly added. – READ MORE

