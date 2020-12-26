Coronavirus Package Spends Hundreds of Millions of Tax Dollars Securing Borders of Middle Eastern Countries

A year-end spending package meant to provide Americans with economic relief during the Chinese coronavirus crisis includes using United States taxpayer money to fund border security in foreign countries.

As part of the more than 5,590-page spending bill, the deal provides the country of Jordan with “up to $500,000,000” in taxpayer money “to provide assistance to the Government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.”

Likewise, the bill gives $250 million in taxpayer money to the countries of Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, and Oman for “enhanced border security.” Specifically in Lebanon, the bill gives taxpayer money to “secure the borders” of Lebanon.- READ MORE

