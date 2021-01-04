Coronavirus means life won’t go back to normal until fall 2021, despite vaccines: Fauci

Top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life in the U.S. will not get back to normal until fall 2021 despite emergency approvals of vaccines.

“We can do both, we can keep the country open and we can abide by the public health measures,” Fauci told MSNBC. “That together with a vaccine, I believe in 2021 we will see this behind us. … It’s not going to happen in the first few months. If we do it correctly, hopefully, as we get into the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall of 2021, we can start to approach some degree of normality.”

Fauci’s comments come as Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says lack of state and local funds may be one reason why millions of COVID-19 vaccines distributed to states across the country have yet to be given to patients.

Just under 3 million people have received the vaccine, despite the Trump administration promising to administer 20 million by the end of December.

“Whenever you have a very large operation, such as trying to vaccinate an entire country with a new vaccine, there always will be bumps in the road,” Fauci said. “We hope … as we get into the first week or so of January, we’ll catch up quickly with that 20-million-dose-in-the-arms projection that we had. And as we get into the middle of January, February, March, we would be on the target.” – READ MORE

