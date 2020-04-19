Coronavirus lockdown may cause the country to run out of beer, soda, and other carbonated beverages

If you drink beer, soda, or any other carbonated beverage, then the coronavirus lockdown may soon have another unpleasant side effect: shelves that are empty of all carbonated beverages.

According to Reuters, beverage makers have begun issuing warnings that the nation’s supply of compressed carbon dioxide is now threatened due to a chain of events caused by the coronavirus lockdown.

Due to travel restrictions, people are now driving less. In fact, the overall demand for fuel has dropped by over 30% since the pandemic began. That, in turn, has caused ethanol plants to stop producing as much ethanol, which is used as an additive in many fuel products in the United States.

That is a problem for consumers of fizzy beverages because a significant portion of the country’s supply of compressed carbon dioxide — which is used to generate the fizz in these beverages — comes as a result of the byproduct of ethanol production, which produces carbon dioxide gas. Ethanol producers bottle the gas and sell it for use in carbonated beverages. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --