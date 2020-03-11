Coronavirus live updates: NCAA Tournament games will be played without fans

NCAA president Mark Emmert has announce that all Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournament games will be played in arenas without fans.

According to Emmert’s statement, only “essential staff and limited family” will be allowed to attend.

The First Four NCAA Tournament games slated for Dayton, Ohio and the first and second round tournament games scheduled for Cleveland will be played without any fans in attendance. This comes after Ohio governor Mike DeWine announced that mass gatherings will be prohibited in the state.

The Big East tournament will limit locker room access to student athletes, coaches, and essential team personnel. Media will only have access in the postgame media interview

The Ivy League canceled its conference tournament on Tuesday.

Regular-season champions Yale (men’s) and Princeton (women’s) will earn NCAA Tournament bids. All practices and games through the remainder of the academic calendar will also be cancelled.

The College Basketball Invitational Tournament has been canceled.

The Atlantic 10 conference is suspending handshakes for its conference tournament.

Chicago State basketball announced last week that it will not travel for its final two regular-season games.