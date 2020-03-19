Coronavirus leads some overseas prisons to release inmates; Rikers, other US prisons consider the same

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world claiming lives and rattling the global economy, major U.S. prisons such as Rikers Island in New York City are considering releasing their inmates to prevent a potentially catastrophic situation.

The debate over whether to release the prisoners follows Iran’s move on Tuesday to free some 85,000 inmates from its deeply infested and dilapidated prisons. The U.K., likewise, has suggested similar measures.

When asked Sunday on Sky News about the possibility of releasing prisoners, General Secretary Steve Gillan said: “There are no plans now to release prisoners but it cannot be ruled out.”

America’s nearly 7,000 jails, prisons and correction facilities pose a fertile breeding ground for the virus, given inadequate health conditions in normal circumstances, as well as the inmates’ close proximity to one another. Though no cases have been reported in any of the nation’s prisons, advocates of releasing the inmates say prisons represent a ticking time bomb if nothing is done.

Calls for action have only grown louder following the death of David Perez, a New York City Department of Correction investigator, who died this week after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The only way we can possibly keep incarcerated people safe is to release them,” said Justine Olderman, executive director of the advocacy group Bronx Defenders. “The next best thing is to drastically reduce the number of people being held. Neither of those things are being done right now. As public defenders, what we’re actually seeing happen is the opposite, and it is terrifying.” – READ MORE

