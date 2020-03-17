Coronavirus ’emergency’? Oregon police ask people to stop calling 911 because they ran out of toilet paper

A police department in Oregon is urging people that if they’ve run out of toilet paper, it’s not worth calling 911.

The Newport Police Department posted the surprising message on its Facebook page as shoppers across the country have flocked to supermarkets to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic that has put much of the world on edge.

“It’s hard to believe that we even have to post this. Do not call 9-1-1 just because you ran out of toilet paper. You will survive without our assistance,” NPD wrote.

The department then offered numerous alternatives if people couldn’t find their “favorite soft, ultra plush two-ply citrus scented tissue.” – READ MORE

