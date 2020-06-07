Coronavirus appears to be declining in potency and people are contracting it less easily, US doctors reveal

Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center say the coronavirus appears to be becoming less potent.

Dr Donald Yealy, chair of emergency medicine at UPMC, explained at a press conference on Thursday that people seem to be contracting the virus less easily and cases appear to be less severe then when the pandemic first took hold in the US early this year.

‘The virus may be changing,’ Yealy said. ‘Some patterns suggest the potency is diminished.’

He noted that UPMC has successfully treated more than 500 coronavirus patients since March, and in recent weeks fewer patients are requiring ventilators to help them breathe.

Less than four percent of all tests and only 0.2 percent of tests in asymptomatic patients are coming back positive, he said, indicating that the virus is less prevalent in the communities UPMC serves.