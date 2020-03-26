Coronavirus: 3M to Produce 35,000,000 Respirator Masks a Month in U.S.

Multinational corporation 3M will manufacture 35 million much-needed respirator masks in the United States every month for Americans to help President Donald Trump’s administration fight the coronavirus.

In the midst of the Wuhan, China-originated coronavirus crisis, 3M CEO Mike Roman announced that they will be manufacturing about 35 million N95 respirator masks a month — 90 percent of which will go to American healthcare workers who are in desperate need of medical supplies.

“Since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve ramped up to maximum production levels of N95 respirator masks and doubled our global output to a rate of more than 1.1 billion per year, or nearly 100 million per month,” Roman said in a statement. “In the United States we are producing 35 million respirator masks per month; of these, more than 90% are now designated for healthcare workers, with the remaining deployed to other industries also critical in this pandemic, including energy, food and pharmaceutical companies.”

Roman said more than half a million respirator masks are currently being delivered from the company’s South Dakota-based plant to highly affected cities like New York City and Seattle, Washington. The respirator masks are expected to arrive on March 23. – READ MORE

