Cornyn Questions if Biden Is ‘Really in Charge’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) is questioning if President Joe Biden is “really in charge.”

“The president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional,” Cornyn tweeted on Monday morning, citing a Politico article. “The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters.”

He then asked, “Invites the question: is he really in charge?”

The Republican senator was responding to a Politico article published on Monday titled, “The Biden White House media doctrine: Less can be more.”

“Three months in, Joe Biden’s White House has settled on a firm press strategy: First, do no self-harm,” the article reads. – READ MORE

