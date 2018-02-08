Cornell University frat disciplined for sex contest dubbed ‘Pig Roast’

A Cornell University fraternity chapter has been put on two-year probation for holding a sex contest that members dubbed the ‘pig roast’ in reference to the weight of the women they slept with, the New York Post reported.

University officials launched an investigation of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity last year after hearing reports about the secret game, in which members could get ‘points’ by having sex with women.

In the case of a tie in the contest, the win would go to the member who had sex with the heavier woman. The new members were told not to inform the women about the contest. – READ MORE

Last year, Harvard University took the unprecedented step of banning on- and off-campus single-gender organizations. The ban targeted sororities and fraternities, but also “unrecognized single-gender social organizations” called “Finals Clubs” that served as gathering places for the school’s legacy students.

In early February, after several rounds of appeals, the school finalized the ban — but, because of a campus-wide outcry from feminists, only leaders and members of “male-focused” single-gender clubs will face repercussions from Harvard’s administration.

According to Harvard, the single-gender clubs “propagated exclusionary values” and maintained “forms of privilege” that the school found distasteful and outdated. Those who remain in such clubs, reports Reason Magazine, risk being barred “from leadership positions, athletic teams, and scholarships.”

In December, Harvard finalized the policy, but women at Harvard immediately protested because the single-sex ban was supposed to come down only on those organizations that represented “privilege” — and there’s no way an eternally oppressed, female-only organization at an Ivy League school, made up entirely of the gender-underprivileged, could ever be a place of exclusivity, elitism, and classism. – READ MORE