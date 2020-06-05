Cornel West traces US unrest to Obama failures: ‘Black faces in high places’ couldn’t deliver

Harvard philosophy professor Dr. Cornel West weighed in on the ongoing protests in reaction to George Floyd‘s death in police custody — and the violence and destruction that have taken place in cities across the U.S. over the past several days.

West noted that “black faces in high places” were not able to create needed change because they succumbed to the “capitalist economy” and “militarized nation-state.”

“The Black Lives Matter movement emerged under a black president, black attorney general, and black homeland security and they couldn’t deliver,” West said about the Obama administration during a CNN interview Friday night.

The civil unrest on display across America this week has its roots much deeper than Floyd’s death on Monday, he said. – READ MORE

