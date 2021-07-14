Cornel West Resigns from Harvard Citing ‘New Glittering Form’ of ‘Jim Crow’ Via ‘Superficial Diversity’

Philosopher and prominent civil rights activist Cornel West announced Monday that he is resigning from Harvard University’s Divinity School, which he says is in a state of “decline and decay,” adding that he had been working in “the shadow of Jim Crow,” which “was cast in its new glittering form expressed in the language of superficial diversity.”

“How sad it is to see our beloved Harvard Divinity School in such decline and decay,” West wrote. “The disarray of a scattered curriculum, the disenchantment of talented yet deferential faculty, and the disorientation of precious students loom large.”

The professor added that when he took an untenured position four years ago, “with a salary less than what I received 15 years earlier,” after being a professor at Harvard and Princeton, he hoped that he could still end his career “with some semblance of intellectual intensity and personal respect.”

“How wrong I was! With a few glorious and glaring exceptions, the shadow of Jim Crow was cast in its new glittering form expressed in the language of superficial diversity,” West continued in his resignation letter.- READ MORE

