Corker: Trump Charming North Korea into Getting Rid of Nuclear Weapons ‘Not Realistic’ (VIDEO)
Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) said President Donald Trump could not “charm” North Korea’s Kim Jong-un into giving up its nuclear weapons. – READ MORE
Sunday on ABC's "This Week," Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) said President Donald Trump could not "charm" North Korea's Kim Jong-un into giving up its nuclear weapons. Partial transcript as follows: GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump on that pending nuclear summit with North Korea. - Corker | Breitbart TV
