Corey Feldman Documentary Accuses Charlie Sheen Of Raping Corey Haim

In Corey Feldman’s new documentary, the former child star revives allegations that actor Charlie Sheen raped his longtime friend Corey Haim while filming the movie “Lucas” in 1986, the subject of an ongoing defamation suit between Sheen and the National Enquirer tabloid magazine.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the documentary, “(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys,” screened in Los Angeles on Monday, names several men who allegedly raped Cory Feldman and Corey Haim in their youth, chief among the alleged abusers, Feldman claims, was actor Charlie Sheen.

“This wasn’t like a one time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman says in the documentary about the alleged rape. “He told me, ‘Charlie bent me over in between two trailers and put Crisco oil on my butt and raped me in broad daylight. Anybody could have walked by, anybody could have seen it.’”

Haim would have been 13 and Sheen would have been 19 at the time of the incident.

Sheen has repeatedly and categorically denied the accusation and sued the National Enquirer in 2017 for defamation. – READ MORE

