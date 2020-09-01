Cops’ lawyers make bombshell claims in George Floyd case: Bodycam shows Floyd ingesting fatal amount of drugs before arrest; he died of overdose

Defense Attorney Eric J. Nelson — lawyer for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — said the late George Floyd was the victim of a careless overdose rather than police homicide.

Authorities charged Chauvin with murder in connection with Floyd’s May death, which stemmed from an altercation purportedly involving counterfeit money.

In light of the allegations, Nelson is requesting a judge to drop all charges against Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for one of the other officers involved in Floyd’s death also says bodycam footage shows the moment Floyd reportedly ingested a lethal amount of drugs.

What are the details?

According to a Monday report from ABC News, Nelson filed the motion in Hennepin County, Minnesota, District Court on Friday, alleging that the prosecution has not shown probable cause in charging Chauvin with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

In the motion, Chauvin’s attorney insists the former police officer carried out Floyd’s detainment by the book — including the use of a “Maximal Restraint Technique.” Nelson said Chauvin believed the technique was necessary, out of concern that Floyd could harm himself or Chauvin and his fellow officers during the detainment. – READ MORE

