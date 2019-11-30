Cop Working On Thanksgiving Goes To Starbucks For Coffee To Thank Dispatchers. Cup Gets Labeled ‘Pig.’

One Oklahoma police officer working on Thanksgiving Day got a rude surprise when he visited Starbucks to get coffee as a thank-you for the dispatchers who work with him: the cup he was given, instead of having his name on it, was labeled “Pig.”

Johnny O’Mara, Chief of Police in Kiefer, Oklahoma, recounted the incident on Facebook along with a picture, writing:

My officer goes to Starbucks to get the dispatchers coffee as a thank you for all they do (especially when they’re working a holiday.) This is what he gets for being nice. What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town.

O'Mara continued, "This cup of coffee for a 'pig' is just another little flag. It's another tiny symptom and a nearly indiscernible shout from a contemptuous, roaring and riotous segment of a misanthropic society that vilifies those who stand for what's right and glorifies the very people who would usher in the destruction of the social fabric. It's another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: 'Why am I doing this?'"