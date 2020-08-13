Cop says protester pointed loaded rifle at him, had over 100 rounds of ammo — and one bullet in chamber

A Wisconsin police officer said a 23-year-old protester pointed a loaded rifle at him — and bit and kicked him — during a Waupaca protest earlier this month, WBAY-TV reported.

The station said Matthew Lee Banta was charged with:

2nd degree recklessly endangering, use of a dangerous weapon (point a loaded firearm at an officer)

battery to a law enforcement officer, use of a dangerous weapon (biting an officer)

battery to a law enforcement officer (kicking an officer)

resisting an officer, use of a dangerous weapon

disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

A criminal complaint also said a bullet was in the rifle’s chamber, WBAY noted, adding that police found 117 rounds of ammunition on Banta, as well as an eight-inch straight blade knife in a sheath on his belt.

A Waupaca police officer responded to the Waupaca Library parking lot to speak with a group of protesters who had gathered there Aug. 1, the station said, adding that the group was planning to march in the streets. – READ MORE

