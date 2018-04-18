Cop-Killer Assata Shakur Gets $15K Check From North Carolina Court

A cop killer received a check for over $15,000 from a North Carolina county court in early April for a land deal, according to a Saturday report.

Assata Shakur, who is currently on the FBI’s list of most-wanted terrorists, received $15,351.39 from New Hanover County as compensation for a land deal with a private company. The court reportedly worked out the deal, after the company contacted Shakur because she is one of the last living members of the Freeman family who owns land near Freeman Park in Carolina Beach, N.C., according to Raleigh News & Observer.

Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, was convicted for the murder of a New Jersey state trooper and escaped prison in 1979 after receiving a life sentence in a New Jersey state prison. She later fled to Cuba after hiding underground for years. Shakur, godmother of rapper Tupac Shakur, was most recently in the news after she was honored at The Women’s March, where they called her a “sign of resistance” and a “feminist figure” who fought sexism within the movements she worked. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1