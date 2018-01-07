Cop-Hating Beyonce Just Lost “Most Admired Woman” to 3 Awesome Republican Women

Gallup released its list of “most admired” men and women of the year this week, and it was full of surprises.

Former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton secured the top spots, but a few high-profile Republicans also made the list.

In fact, three conservative women beat out pop singer Beyoncé, who sat at the bottom of the list.

According to Gallup, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are more admirable than Beyoncé and the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

The poll asked 1,049 participants, “What woman that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most? And who is your second choice?” (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

The 34-year-old Houston, Texas-born multi-hyphenate has spent years stoking anti-police sentiment. While it would be wholly inaccurate — not to mention unfair — to pin direct blame for Thursday night’s police murders on Beyoncé, the singer has frequently chosen to amplify the demonstrably false narratives propped up by the Black Lives Matter movement, when she could be using her considerable influence to educate and unite.

The early indicators of Beyoncé’s support for the movement were subtle. In July 2013, the singer joined the Rev. Al Sharpton at a “Justice For Trayvon” rally in Manhattan, New York. The event was a protest march for Trayvon Martin, the Florida teen whose shooting death at the hands of George Zimmerman helped spark the Black Lives Matter movement. At the event, Sharpton called Beyoncé and her hip-hop mogul husband Jay Z “two of the baddest artist that have ever been.” (BREITBART)

