Coons: Kavanaugh ‘Bears the Burden of Disproving These Allegations’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) said Monday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh bore the burden of disproving sexual misconduct claims against him.

After Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a house party in the early 1980s, a Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s, Deborah Ramirez, told The New Yorker Kavanaugh drunkenly thrust his penis in her face at a dorm party in the 1983-1984 school year. Both stories have been heavily disputed by numerous witnesses, and Kavanaugh has flatly denied both allegations.

MSNBC host Katy Tur played a clip of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) calling the allegations against Kavanaugh a “shameful smear campaign” on Monday, and Coons responded attitudes like McConnell’s were the reason many victims of sexual assault don’t come forward. – READ MORE