Cooler Company Takes Its Commitment to the Second Amendment to the Next Level After Yeti Drops the NRA

Amid the controversy surrounding Yeti’s decision to stop a program it had with the National Rifle Association, other cooler companies have stepped up to the plate and let customers know they fully support the Second Amendment and the NRA.

Pelican Coolers has announced it will donate $10 to the NRA with each purchase for the remainder of the month of April:

For every cooler purchased this month, we’ll donate $10 to the NRA + and give you a FREE tumbler of your choice. Promo code: PELICANPROUD 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SG4PALAqN5 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Made in the USA Promo good until April 30!#PelicanProud #MadeinUSA #2ndAmendment #NRA pic.twitter.com/0jm8po7zT3 — Pelican Coolers (@pelicancoolers) April 23, 2018

Pelican Coolers is just the latest cooler company expressing explicit support for the Second Amendment. On Sunday, RTIC Coolers posted on its Facebook page a picture of the Second Amendment. – READ MORE

