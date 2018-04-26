True Pundit

Cooler Company Takes Its Commitment to the Second Amendment to the Next Level After Yeti Drops the NRA

Posted on by
Amid the controversy surrounding Yeti’s decision to stop a program it had with the National Rifle Association, other cooler companies have stepped up to the plate and let customers know they fully support the Second Amendment and the NRA.

Pelican Coolers has announced it will donate $10 to the NRA with each purchase for the remainder of the month of April:

Pelican Coolers is just the latest cooler company expressing explicit support for the Second Amendment. On Sunday, RTIC Coolers posted on its Facebook page a picture of the Second Amendment. – READ MORE

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
