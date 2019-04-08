Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Defends Smollett Decision, Accuses Critics Of Colluding With ‘White Supremacists’

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx defended her office’s decision to drop 17 charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett and, alongside familiar Chicago community activists like Jesse Jackson, Jr. and Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL), lashed out at her critics, at one point even suggesting her critics were “racist” and colluding with “white supremacists.”

The Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago’s largest police union, held a protest Friday, attracting dozens of Foxx’s detractors who demanded Foxx resign from office after a series of prosecutorial errors and bad decisions, culminating with the decision to allow Smollett to walk free despite what police say is ample evidence that Smollett organized a “hate crime” hoax against himself.

Another speaker “community activist” Ja’Mal Green went even deeper with his criticism, calling a collection of suburban Cook County police chiefs who, Friday, sent an open letter to Foxx expressing “no confidence” in her leadership of the state’s attorney’s office that serves their jurisdictions, the “blue Klux Klan.”

Fox News reporter Matt Finn followed up on the comment, asking Foxx directly if she agreed with Green’s assessment that local police chiefs are, in fact, a group of abject racists. Foxx said nothing.

She did, however, add that the "racial issue" was injected by "white supremacists" who appeared at the Friday rally.