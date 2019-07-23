Conway Vows to Keep Fact-Checking AOC’s Squad: ‘They Are Four Pinocchios Walking Around at All Times’

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway vowed to keep “fact-checking” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and her “squad,” despite the friction between them and the White House.

During an interview on “America’s Newsroom,” Conway was asked to respond to the Twitter feud between the White House and the “squad.” She said she would continue to criticize the policies pushed by the freshmen Democrats because “nobody fact-checks these people.”

“We’re all old enough to remember 10 days ago when the Democrats were eating their own. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff — in a tweet that he has now taken down — likened the Democratic leadership to segregationists. She doubled down this week, back at home, going right up against the Department of Homeland Security should be abolished. All quarter-million of its employees, the people who keep us safe and secure including her: FEMA, Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection, ICE. I’m going to speak out against that every single day. […] Nobody fact checks these people. They are four Pinocchios walking around at all times.”

Conway added that she's not worried about the freshmen members receiving too much public pressure because they are "loving their time in the spotlight."