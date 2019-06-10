Conway Nails Pelosi for Losing Control of Her Temper and Her Caucus Following Trump Prison Remark

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway let Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi(D-Calif.) have it, saying that the California Democrat seems like she has lost control of her “temper” as well as the Democratic caucus she leads.

While giving an interview with “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning, Conway was asked to “explain the pickle” that Pelosi is in regarding the increasing impeachment calls from the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Conway said that Pelosi is “under enormous pressure” from her party to go through with impeachment and that it “doesn’t seem” like the House speaker has “control over her temper” when it came to President Donald Trump, pointing to the “incendiary” remarks made by Pelosi last week while the president was on a state visit.

Pelosi reportedly had said to senior Democrats last week that she would like to see the president “in prison.” – READ MORE