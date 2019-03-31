Conway: Biden ‘has a big problem’ following allegation of inappropriate touching, kissing (VIDEO)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden “has a big problem” after former Nevada state assemblywoman Lucy Flores (D) accused him of inappropriately touching her and kissing her without her consent.

“And I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes. His party calls it completely inappropriate,” Conway said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

.@KellyannePolls on @JoeBiden: If anybody just types in “Creepy Uncle Joe Videos” you come up with a treasure trove…I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes, his party calls it completely inappropriate. pic.twitter.com/MKbbw2mUIC — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 31, 2019

Conway also called Flores “bold” for coming forward with the accusation.

“It’s quite bold for her to go up against the highest levels of her own political party,” Conway said. – READ MORE