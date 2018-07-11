Convicted Sex Offenders Caught After Sneaking Across Border into U.S.

Border Patrol Agents From Texas To Arizona Stopped Numerous Criminal Aliens From Re-entering The U.s. Illegally After They Were Deported For Sex Offenses And Other Crimes. The Agents Prevented These Illegal Aliens, Some With Sex Offenses Against Children From Making Their Way Successfully Back Into The U.s.

Agents assigned to the Weslaco Station arrested a Honduran male near the town of Edinburg, Texas, on July 5. During a biometric background investigation, the agents learned the man had been previously deported from the U.S. following a conviction for sexual assault of a child, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a Mexican man the following day near Rio Grande City while he was attempting to illegally enter the U.S. A background check revealed a previous conviction for having sex with a minor, officials said. The court sentenced the Mexican national to only 100 days in jail and placed him on probation for 36 months. Immigration officers subsequently deported the criminal alien. – READ MORE U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reports reveal that nearly 1,000 criminal incidents involving Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) occurred during the Obama administration, Judicial Watch said Tuesday. “The Obama administration presided over a humanitarian and public-safety nightmare in its handling of ‘unaccompanied alien children,’” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “The incident reports also support the Trump administration’s contention that the UAC crisis, which continues, includes murderers, rapists, drug smugglers and human traffickers being routinely allowed into the United States.” The U.S. is currently embroiled in controversy over Trump’s “zero-tolerance” immigration enforcement policy that separated illegal immigrant children from their parents at the border. Administration officials are scrambling to reunite the children with their parents ahead of the initial Tuesday deadline. Judicial Watch released 224 pages of summaries of Significant Incident Reports (SIRs) revealing that the Obama administration allowed UACs to remain in the country who admitted “to murder, belonging to MS-13, threatening others with rape,” as well as “drug smuggling, molesting other UACs and seriously assaulting other UACs or staff.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1