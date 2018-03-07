Convicted Money Launderer in Democratic Rep Alcee Hastings’s District Office Received Pay Increase for ‘Part-Time’ Work Last Year

A convicted money launderer employed by Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings (Fla.) in one of his Florida district offices received a pay increase for “part-time” work last year, new salary data filings show.

Additionally, Hastings’s longtime girlfriend Patricia Williams appears to have received a promotion, though she did not get a raise since she is already receiving the maximum salarythat is allowed to be paid to congressional staffers.

Dona Nichols Jones, who has been listed as working in Hastings’s Palm Beach County Office for the past four years, was paid nearly $40,000 last year for “part-time” work. Nichols Jones was previously listed as an aide out of the office, but is now listed as a community liaison.

When Nichols Jones first appeared on Hastings’s payroll in 2014, she was paid $15,124.97. Nichols Jones was then given $20,499.96 in 2015. In 2016, her pay rose to $29,208.32. Last year, Nichols Jones received $38,666.66 from Hastings, according to new salary data posted by Legistorm.

Nichols Jones has now been compensated $103,499.91 total for “part-time” work since first appearing on Hastings’s payroll. Hastings’s office did not return a request for comment on exactly what Nichols Jones’s job entails or how many hours per week she works on average. – READ MORE

