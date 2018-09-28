Convicted molester’s girlfriend admits letting him assault daughter, 10, resulting in pregnancy

An Indiana woman on Tuesday admitted to charges that she allowed her boyfriend to molest her daughter, leading to the then-10-year-old’s pregnancy.

The 33-year-old woman, of Marion, pleaded guilty to charges of neglect, aiding child molesting and assisting a criminal. She avoided a trial by accepting a sentence of 20 years in prison and five years of probation.

“We were certainly ready to go to trial in a few weeks, but the emotional and psychological toll would have been significantly more (for this trial) than the Thrash trial,” Deputy Grant County Prosecutor Lisa Glancy said.

The woman’s boyfriend, 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash, was convicted of 10 counts of child molesting and sentenced last week to 160 years in prison. The victim, who was not named, testified Thrash had molested her at least 15 times.

The mother admitted her daughter told her Thrash was molesting her, yet she continued to live with him, the Chronicle-Tribune of Marion, Ind., reported. She reportedly instructed the daughter to say a classmate impregnated her. Neither the molestation nor pregnancy was reported to police.

Vice Published An Article On Prison Fights Written By A Man Currently Serving 45 Years In Prison For “three Counts Of Sexual Abuse Of A Child Under 16,” On Friday.

The article, titled “My Gay Prison Gang Fights Neo-Nazis,” was written by convicted child molester Dennis Mintun. In the article, Mintun brags about how his “Rainbow Warriors” prison gang fights with neo-Nazis in prison.

Then, at the very bottom, VICE reveals that the 56-year-old Mintun “is incarcerated at the Idaho State Correctional Institution in Boise, Idaho, where he is serving a 45-year sentence for three counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16.”

"On July 22, 2002, Mintun induced three boys, ages seven, nine, and ten, to touch and/or be touched and kissed by the other boys with the intent to gratify Mintun's sexual desire," claimed an online record at FindLaw, which indicates Mintun was charged in 2007. "Mintun took photographs of the boys touching and kissing each other. Two of the boys were brothers and the third was a cousin, and at least one was a nephew of Mintun."