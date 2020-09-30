Convicted ISIS Member Resentenced To 30 Years, Says Police Became His ‘Mentors’

A convicted ISIS member that was part of a group that reportedly planned to “kill boys in blue” was resentenced to 30 years in prison and lifetime supervision on Monday, according to the Boston Herald.

David Daoud Wright of Everett, Massachusetts, told federal Judge Douglas Woodlock that he was flawed, though he didn’t apologize for his actions, the Herald reported.

“I have learned more about myself in nearly three years incarcerated than I had in almost 30 years of life,” Wright said, the Herald reported. “What exactly have I learned? I’m still learning things. … I’m an imperfect creature like everybody else in need of perfection from the creator.”

Wright said that officers were “mentors” to him and that he considered becoming a “federal probation officer,” the Herald reported. He added that “snippets from phone calls” between the terror cell he was a member of conspiring to kill “boys in blue” wasn’t his “reality,” according to the Herald.

Protesters gathered at the U.S. District Court in South Boston demanding Wright’s freedom, the Herald reported. Jessica Hedges, Wright’s attorney, said he was a “misfit” who “retreated into online world” of “fantastical” thoughts, according to the Herald.

Since Wright is obese, he’s concerned about his health if he were to remain in jail amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hedges said, the Herald reported.

Wright was sentenced to five years in prison for obstruction and 25 years for conspiracy, and ordered to supervision after his release, the Herald reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney B. Stephanie Siegmann asked that Wright be sentenced to life in prison since he is a “radicalized” threat, the Herald reported. Wright was sentenced to 28 years two years ago, though one count of helping ISIS was overturned by an appeals court.

Wright had an ISIS flag in his prison cell, along with the “emblem” of the ISIS morality police, Siegmann said, the Herald reported. The ISIS morality police are “the most-feared branch of ISIS,” according to Siegmann.

“He hated the United States and wanted to see police die,” Siegmann said, the Herald reported. “He planned to behead Pam Geller.”

Geller told the court, “If Daoud Wright ever walks free, no matter how old he may be at that time, I will not be safe, and those whom I love will not be safe,” according to the Herald.

“It is impossible to overstate the devastation that Daoud Wright has brought to my life and that of members of my family. Not only did he target me for a brutal, cruel and violent death, but he targeted also some of my close relatives, and this will never be over,” Geller added, the Herald reported.

Wright was found guilty of planning to behead Geller and officers, and for his involvement in convincing his uncle to attack officers, the Herald reported.

Wright’s uncle, 26-year-old Usaamah Abdullah Rahim brandished a 13-inch knife and was fatally shot by police and federal agents on June 2, 2015, the Herald reported.

Rahim told Wright it was time to go after the “boys in blue,” according to the Herald.

“He is not reformed,” Siegmann said. “He is dangerous.”