How Convenient: Woman Who Accused Trump Now Running for Office

A woman who previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct is now running for political office in Ohio — leaving some some wondering whether that had been her original intention all along.

“I think my voice should have been heard then, and I’ll still fight for it to be heard now,” Rachel Crooks, a 35-year-old Democrat, told Cosmopolitan magazine in a post published Monday announcing her decision to seek the state House seat in Ohio’s 88th District. “Americans are really upset with politics as usual, and I want to be a voice for them.”

In the case of Trump, for instance, a report from Conservative Tribune published in December revealed that some of the women who accused him of sexual harassment were later compensated for their efforts.

Regarding Crooks’ allegations, in October of 2016 she claimed to The New York Times that during an elevator encounter with Trump in 2005, he had sexually harassed her by attempting to kiss her on the lips. – READ MORE

A well-known women’s rights lawyer sought to arrange compensation from donors and tabloid media outlets for women who made or considered making sexual misconduct allegations against Donald Trumpduring the final months of the 2016 election, according to documents and interviews.

California lawyer Lisa Bloom’s efforts included offering to sell alleged victims’ stories to TV outlets in return for a commission for herself, arranging a donor to pay off one Trump accuser’s mortgage and attempting to secure a six-figure payment for another woman who ultimately declined to come forward after being offered as much as $750,000, the clients told The Hill.

The women’s accounts were chronicled in contemporaneous contractual documents, emails and text messages reviewed by The Hill, including an exchange of texts between one woman and Bloom that suggested political action committees supporting Hillary Clinton were contacted during the effort.

Bloom, who has assisted dozens of women in prominent harassment cases and also defended film executive Harvey Weinstein earlier this year, represented four women considering making accusations against Trump last year. Two went public, and two declined.