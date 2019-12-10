Controversy Erupts After Elizabeth Warren Reveals Millions In Corporate Consulting Income

After months of dodging questions over her income, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) revealed on Sunday night that she made nearly $2 million from legal consulting for corporate clients while she was a law professor at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and other law schools, starting in 1995.

The income included $212,000 for representing Travelers Indemnity Co. in 2009, $190,000 for representing a department store chain, and $80,000 doing bankruptcy work for Enron creditors.

The Washington Post immediately framed the disclosure as an example of hypocrisy, saying Warren’s past income “doesn’t fit neatly with her current presidential campaign brand as a crusader against corporate interests.”

For instance, the documents released Sunday show that Warren made about $80,000 from work she did for creditors in the energy company Enron’s bankruptcy and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical, a company that was trying to limit the liability it faced from silicone breast implants that were made by a connected firm. –Washington Post

Warren’s critics, such as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, seized on the opportunity to suggest that “While she advocates for socialism she hypocritically lives a millionaire lifestyle.” – READ MORE

