Controversy Erupts After Elizabeth Warren Reveals Millions In Corporate Consulting Income

After months of dodging questions over her income, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) revealed on Sunday night that she made nearly $2 million from legal consulting for corporate clients while she was a law professor at Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and other law schools, starting in 1995.

The income included $212,000 for representing Travelers Indemnity Co. in 2009, $190,000 for representing a department store chain, and $80,000 doing bankruptcy work for Enron creditors.

Breaking: Elizabeth Warren just disclosed she made $1.9 million from her legal work representing big corporate clients While she advocates for socialism she hypocritically lives a millionaire lifestyle Socialism is the ideology of the ruling class elites, like Warren! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 9, 2019

The Washington Post immediately framed the disclosure as an example of hypocrisy, saying Warren’s past income “doesn’t fit neatly with her current presidential campaign brand as a crusader against corporate interests.”

For instance, the documents released Sunday show that Warren made about $80,000 from work she did for creditors in the energy company Enron’s bankruptcy and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical, a company that was trying to limit the liability it faced from silicone breast implants that were made by a connected firm. –Washington Post

Warren’s critics, such as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, seized on the opportunity to suggest that “While she advocates for socialism she hypocritically lives a millionaire lifestyle.” – READ MORE