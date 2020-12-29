Controversial Bill Gates-funded plan to dim the sun’s rays moves forward quietly

A bizarre-sounding plan to save Earth funded by tech guru Bill Gates is “quietly” moving forward.

The plan — to dim the sun’s rays and their impact on the earth — is reportedly all in the name of helping to revitalize the environment and thus save the human race.

The billionaire philanthropist is set on saving the Earth no matter the cost.

“While you may have been paying attention to efforts on vaccination and lockdowns, you may not have noticed that one of Gates’ most controversial causes just got a go-ahead: A project that would help block out the sun,” the Western Journal’s Douglas Golden wrote.

Reuters reported that the geo-engineering plan — a Harvard University project funded largely by Gates— “plans to test out a controversial theory that global warming can be stopped by spraying particles into the atmosphere that would reflect the sun’s rays.”

The news organization reported that the Swedish Space Corporation has already taken strides in testing out the theory. – READ MORE

