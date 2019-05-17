Continetti: ‘Democrats Have Made Up Their Mind’ on Impeachment (VIDEO)

Washington Free Beacon editor in chief Matthew Continetti argued Thursday that Democrats already know they want to impeach President Donald Trump.

Speaking with Chuck Todd on MSNBC’s Meet the Press, Continetti explained that delays by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) had nothing to do with slow deliberation. Todd said Democrats seemed to be waiting to hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller before deciding on impeachment, but Continetti disagreed.

"I think a lot of Democrats in Congress have already made up their mind, which is that they want to move to impeachment," Continetti said. "They feel that Volume II [of Mueller's report] is enough to begin the impeachment proceedings."