Consumer Group Calls On Hasbro To Stop Selling ‘Assault-Style’ Nerf Guns

A consumer group in New York has asked toy maker Hasbro to stop selling “assault style” weapons — that fire foam Nerf darts.

The Empire State Consumer Project has written a letter to the Hasbro board of directors, saying “as the holidays approach, we are reminded of our mission to protect the safety of children.”

“As we watch holiday toy commercials, we see the Nerf Ultra One and other extreme Nerf machine guns for children and are reminded of mass shootings that have devastated American children and families for decades now. In these times, the TV ad for this product plays like a Saturday Night Live parody, except that it is not at all funny,” said the Dec. 3 letter.

The commercial shows a child’s parents giving him progressively bigger Nerf blasters until the child’s grandmother shows up and gives him the Ultra One, a drum-fed toy gun that can hold 25 soft darts. – READ MORE