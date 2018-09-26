Consumer Confidence Soars to 18 Year High, Near All Time Record

The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index surged to 138.4 this month from 134.7 in August. Economists had expected confidence to dip in September. The latest reading was so high it was out of the range of predictions by economists polled by Bloomberg’s Econoday.

The all-time record peak for the index is 144.7, which was reached during the tech boom of 2000.

“Consumers’ assessment of current conditions remains extremely favorable, bolstered by a strong economy and robust job growth,” Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said. “These historically high confidence levels should continue to support healthy consumer spending, and should be welcome news for retailers as they begin gearing up for the holiday season.”

The biggest lift to the index came from improved optimism about the short-term outlook. In September, 27.6 percent of consumers said they expect business conditions to improve over the next six months, up from 24.4 percent in August. Consumers expecting business conditions to worsen, dropped to historically low 8 percent from 9.9 percent. – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence Had A Message For Former President Barack Obama At The Values Voter Summit Saturday: The American Economy Is Booming Because The Trump Administration Is Rolling Back Obama Administration Policies.

“It’s been two years of promises made and promises kept, and we’re just getting started,” Pence told the conference audience in Washington, DC. He cited more than four million jobs created since President Donald Trump took office, record low black and Hispanic unemployment, wages rising at the fastest pace in a decade, and the highest middle class income in recorded history.

Vice President Pence then launched into what he said was a message for former President Obama:

President Obama, you presided over the weakest economic expansion since the Great Depression. When we took over this economy, it was growing by less than two percent, and now it’s growing by more than four percent. This economy isn’t booming because of your policies; it’s booming because we’ve been rolling back the failed policies of your administration since day one.

“America is back, and we’re just getting started,” declared Pence. – READ MORE