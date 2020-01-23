Construction worker stabs and kills pro-Trump boss with a trowel, drapes American flag on his body

Police say that a man with anti-government views killed his boss on a construction site, and draped his body with an American flag, and some believe it was politically motivated.

Mason Trever Toney, 28, was arrested for the murder of his boss, William Knight, who was also 28 years old.

Toney was a longtime friend of Knight, and he had just been hired on for a construction job widening a freeway exit in Florida.

Witnesses told police that Toney and Knight got into a heated debate on Monday, possibly over their political differences, and that Toney stabbed Knight to death with a construction trowel.

Afterward, he's said to have draped Knight's body with a brand new American flag.